Welcome to “The Fan”
Latest News
Spain edge poor final
Spain 1 - Holland 0
Mon, July 12th 2010
A goal from Iniesta minutes from the end of extra time settled a poor World Cup final.
Spain were lowest scoring winners
Mon, July 12th 2010
Spain’s 8 goals in 7 games is the lowest total by 3 goals - quite some distance. England in 66 and Brazil in 94 previously held the record with 11....
World Cup Fact #1
Mon, July 12th 2010
New Zealand were the tournament’s only unbeaten team.
Search this site
Subscribe to the latest news feed
Categories
Most recent posts
- Spain were lowest scoring winners
- World Cup Fact #1
- Spain edge poor final
- Spain - the Coldplay of football
- Demichelis to regret criticism
- Fifa may extend Suárez ban