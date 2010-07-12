Welcome to “The Fan”

Spain edge poor final

Spain 1 - Holland 0

Mon, July 12th 2010

A goal from Iniesta minutes from the end of extra time settled a poor World Cup final.

Spain were lowest scoring winners

Mon, July 12th 2010

Spain’s 8 goals in 7 games is the lowest total by 3 goals - quite some distance. England in 66 and Brazil in 94 previously held the record with 11.

World Cup Fact #1

Mon, July 12th 2010

New Zealand were the tournament’s only unbeaten team.

